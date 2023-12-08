Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$117.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$127.52.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$117.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.671126 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

