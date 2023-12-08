Barclays Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,800.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,632.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,585.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2,519.98. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

