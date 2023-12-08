Barclays Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.96.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

