Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

