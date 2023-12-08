BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$57.50

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$57.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.34.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2686298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
