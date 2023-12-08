Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $7.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.26. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 2.9 %

BECN opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.