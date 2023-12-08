Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $5.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. Big Lots has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $19.97.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.99) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

