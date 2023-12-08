BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,684,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.06% of PVH worth $483,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $106.36 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

