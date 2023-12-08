BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,331,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310,530 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.08% of Old National Bancorp worth $492,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,524,000 after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.