BlackRock Inc. Has $490.72 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,318,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.47% of Valley National Bancorp worth $490,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

