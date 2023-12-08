Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 43,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,329,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $33.96 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

