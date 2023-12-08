Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Shares of MAR opened at $208.03 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $213.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

