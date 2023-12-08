Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 2,869 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

