Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 474 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $4,729,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,098,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,644,046.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,780,934 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

