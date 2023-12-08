Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $175.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.27. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $265,572.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.