Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.