Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $83,010.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,488.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,992 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,460 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

