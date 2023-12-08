Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 54,987 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 325.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 89,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 68,469 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 207.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $60.98 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

