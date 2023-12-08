Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $8,713,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,084,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,534,220.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $8,713,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,084,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,534,220.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,780 shares of company stock worth $78,587,322 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.