Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

