Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSM opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

