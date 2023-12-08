Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

TGT stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.17. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.