Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

