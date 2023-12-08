Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $508.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.