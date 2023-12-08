Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 25 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,100.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,050.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,185.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.