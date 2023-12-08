Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.22 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.