Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 657 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

