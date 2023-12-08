Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,368 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,453 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

