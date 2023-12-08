Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Block were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 119.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

Block Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

