Block (NYSE:SQ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $93.00.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.13.

NYSE:SQ opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 12.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 25.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Block by 23.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

