Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.13.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Block will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Block during the third quarter worth about $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

