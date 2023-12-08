Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. CLSA raised shares of Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.13.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

