BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Western Union (NYSE:WU)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.39.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.83. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 70.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after buying an additional 6,638,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Western Union by 106.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after buying an additional 2,859,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

