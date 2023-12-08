BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.