BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $93.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.13.

Block Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.73 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

