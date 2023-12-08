Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $5.94

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.73. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 261,771 shares changing hands.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $877.58 million, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Borr Drilling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

