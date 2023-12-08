Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $5.94

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.73. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 261,771 shares changing hands.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $877.58 million, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 must-own China stocks for the Year of the Dragon
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Biotech reversal confirmed: what’s ahead for the IBB?
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.