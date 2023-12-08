BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get BOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.