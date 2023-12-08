BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $262-264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.46 million. BOX also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BOX by 201.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.