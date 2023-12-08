Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Braze updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.04)-($0.05) EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.26)-($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $54.19 on Friday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $32,066.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 38,588 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $1,927,470.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $32,066.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031 over the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

