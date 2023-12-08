BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DINO opened at $52.35 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

