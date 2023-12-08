Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,000.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $878.45.

Shares of AVGO opened at $922.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a one year low of $520.38 and a one year high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $898.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $867.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

