Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $23.17

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.25. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,611,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

