Brokerages Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target at $39.56

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.56.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BKR
Insider Activity at Baker Hughes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %
BKR stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.