Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target at $19.97

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

