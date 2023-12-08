Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $29.14

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,768,546.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,768,546.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $992,245. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.3% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

