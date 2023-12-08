Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price at $65.68

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 207.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

