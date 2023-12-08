Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$23.96

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.92.

ERO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

TSE ERO opened at C$17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.91. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$141.14 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.7033774 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

