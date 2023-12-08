Brokerages Set FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) PT at $7.78

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on FREY shares. TD Cowen downgraded FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.90 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $15,821,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,046,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Amundi purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,397,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FREY opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $281.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.64.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

