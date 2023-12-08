Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Price at $18.40

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,867,681.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,159 shares of company stock worth $1,282,347 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.40 and a beta of 0.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $20.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

