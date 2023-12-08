Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target at $31.13

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $906.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.32. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

